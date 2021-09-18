AMD vulnerability can leak passwords – update now

Chip manufacturer AMD has shared more details on a chipset driver vulnerability that allowed non-admin computer users to download passwords and carry out other attacks.

The issue affects a wide range of AMD processors, including all Ryzen desktop and mobile processors.

ZeroPeril co-founder and security researcher Kyriakos Economou discovered and reported the flaw to AMD in a coordinated disclosure.

Economou used the exploit to download several gigabytes of sensitive data from an AMD processor as a non-admin user.

The critical information disclosure vulnerability affected the AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) chipset driver for multiple CPU architectures.

It allowed non-privileged users to read uninitialised physical memory pages, where the original data was either moved or paged out.

“The contents of those physical pages varied from kernel objects and arbitrary pool addresses that can be used to circumvent exploitation mitigations such as KASLR, and even registry key mappings of \Registry\Machine\SAM containing NTLM hashes of user authentication credentials that can be used in subsequent attack stages,” a report on the vulnerability stated.

Economou reported the issue to AMD on 8 April 2021, and it responded a day later.

The company acknowledged the vulnerability’s existence on 12 May 2021, after which it rolled out mitigations.

Economou then shared the vulnerability to the public on 14 September 2021.

Users can download patches for the vulnerabilities via Windows Update or AMD’s support site.

The impacted hardware is as follows: