Telkom affected by data breach

A data breach experienced by debt collection agency Debt-In may have also jeopardised the personal information of Telkom customers.

Telkom sent a message to its customers confirming the breach and suggesting that its clients take the necessary steps to prevent the fraudulent use of their information.

“Good Day, Debt-In, an agency collecting arrears accounts on behalf of Telkom, experienced a data breach,” Telkom said in its message.

“Some of your personal info may be affected. We take the security of customers’ data seriously and are addressing this breach with our vendor.”

“We are doing all within our power to mitigate this breach, but we suggest you apply for Protective Registration with the SA Fraud Prevention Services to prevent the fraudulent use of your details should they have been compromised.”

This incident appears to be similar to the data breach experienced by African Bank that resulted from a ransomware attack on Debt-In. The attack happened in April, and African Bank reported it last week.

Debt-In initially believed that the attack in April hadn’t resulted in the exposure of customer data.

However, the debt-recovery agency later discovered that the attack had exposed the personal information of certain customers.

It did not reveal exactly what types of personal data was exposed.

According to African Bank, you should register with the Southern African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) if you detect any suspicious activity or feel that your information has been compromised.

“This will alert banks and credit providers that an identity has been compromised. You can apply by emailing [email protected],” it stated.

MyBroadband contacted Telkom for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Now Read: Disturbing details revealed in Department of Justice hack