Cyberattack brings Kremlin website down

The office of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s website went down on Saturday amidst reports of denial of service (DDoS) attacks on a range of other Russian government and media websites.

The Kremlin’s website was still offline on Monday, 28 February 2022.

According to a Reuters report, these outages follow the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s announcement that the country had launched a force to combat Russia in cyberspace.

Social media accounts associated with the online activist hacker community Anonymous have announced intentions to attack Russia through similar means.

Reuters also reported that Ukraine had reached out to the “hacker underground” to help in its efforts against Russia.

On Sunday, 27 February 2022, several websites associated with Belarus’ train network went offline due to an attack from a hacker group called The Cyber Partisans.

The Belarusian hacker group also managed to bring some of the country’s trains to a halt.

Ukraine also suffered cyberattacks where destructive software was found to be circulating in the country.

Among the victims were Ukrainian government facilities and one financial institution.