Malware-ridden Android apps downloaded 10 million times

A new assortment of adware and malware-containing apps — available on the Google Play Store — has been downloaded close to ten million times collectively.

Bleeping Computer reported that the apps masquerade as virtual keyboards, system optimisers, image-editing tools, and more.

However, they push unwanted ads, sign users up for premium services, and steal social media account credentials.

The Dr. Web antivirus team first discovered the malicious apps, of which most have been removed from the Play Store.

However, some of the problematic applications are still available to download.

The new batch of adware apps are modifications of existing software, and they first appeared on the Play Store in May.

Once installed, they request permission to overlay windows over any app and add themselves to the battery saver’s list of excluded apps to ensure they can continue running in the background once closed.

In some cases, they even hide their app tray icons or disguise themselves with icons resembling a system app, like “SIM Toolkit”.

Adware apps like “Neon Theme Keyboard” had over a million downloads, despite having accumulated many negative reviews and a 1.8-star rating.

The second category of malicious apps are known as Joker apps. These subscribe users to premium services, burdening them with fraudulent charges.

Two of these apps — Water reminder and Yoga – For Beginner to Advanced — are still available on the Play Store and have accumulated 100,000 and 50,000 downloads, respectively.

Dr. Web also highlighted two Facebook account-stealing apps masquerading as image editing tools.

The apps — YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect and Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect — have been downloaded more than 1.5 million times collectively.

The table below lists 28 Android adware apps. Remove them manually if found on your device and perform a virus scan.