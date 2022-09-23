MultiChoice buys emergency response app Namola

MultiChoice has acquired the on-demand emergency response app Namola.

“Namola is part of our strategy to expand our ecosystem beyond entertainment and to offer a suite of consumer services that meet the needs of our customers,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi.

Namola connects people in distress with its network of responders for various emergencies.

It dispatches these responders to the distress signal anywhere in the country.

The app lets users summon the nearest vetted private or public security and medical response unit to their location.

Namola also offers SOS functionality, with the option to select the type of emergency, dispatching the most appropriate medical or security service to the user’s geographic location.

Users get access to fire, accident, medical, security and police, and sensitive emergency services.

MultiChoice announced subscribers could add the Namola app to their DStv bill from 26 October 2022.

The individual plan is available from R29 per month, the couples plan is R59, and the family package is R99 monthly.

DStv Rewards customers can claim Namola rewards via their MyDstv app, where they can register for three months of free family access, or one month free for couples or individuals. After that, they will pay a reduced premium.

