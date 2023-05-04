Gmail gets blue ticks

Google is rolling out a verification feature for Gmail that will help users determine whether a sender is legitimate or a scammer, the company announced.

When Gmail users receive an email from a verified source, they will see a blue check next to the sender’s name in their inbox.

The new verification system is an expansion of Google’s Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature in Gmail, which it launched in July 2021.

“Building upon that feature, users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted BIMI,” Google said.

“This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators.”

The BIMI feature initially enabled enrolled brands to include authenticated logos in their emails. However, the blue check mark will likely be a more obvious indicator of whether or not a sender is genuine.

Hovering your mouse over the blue check mark will display the following message:

“The sender of this email has verified that they own [the domain was sent from] and the logo in the profile image.”

It also provides a link to a page with further information regarding the verification system.

“Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust,” Google said.

“This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone.