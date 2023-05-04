Goodbye passwords — Big security upgrade for Google accounts

Google has started rolling out passkeys as an additional method for signing into Google Accounts.

Google began working with the FIDO Alliance, Apple, and Microsoft on passkey support in 2022 and has rolled out the feature for Chrome and Android.

The company described the new feature as the “easiest and most secure way” to sign into apps and websites and a significant step toward a “passwordless future”.

“While passwords will be with us for some time to come, they are often frustrating to remember and put you at risk if they end up in the wrong hands,” Google said.

A passkey is a digital credential that eliminates the need to enter a username or password by being linked to a device — such as a smartphone or laptop.

It uses a pair of private and public cryptographic keys — the first of which is stored on your device, while the latter gets uploaded to Google’s servers for verifying your identity.

With this approach, Google said passkeys cannot be compromised if a hacker breaches its servers.

Because it also doesn’t require entering a password, it reduces the chances of having your credentials phished.

To sign into apps and services using a passkey, you use the same method for unlocking your device — like scanning a fingerprint or your face, or by entering a screen lock PIN.

To enable Passkeys on your Google account, navigate to the Security tab of your Google Account settings.

Your stored Passkeys will be listed under the “How you sign in to Google” section, where you can also create passkeys for new devices.

Google said that Workspace account administrators would soon be able to enable the feature for enterprise users.

The screenshot below shows what the Passkeys page looks like on a personal Google account.