1Password launches passkey support

1Password has launched passkey support as a public beta to let testers sign into online accounts without needing passwords.

The company says its public beta extensions support the Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave browsers on MacOS, Windows, and Linux, and Safari on MacOS.

It added that its Mac, Windows, and Linux apps have received an update that allows users to view, edit, move, share, and delete any passkey they have created.

1Password says passkeys offer a quick and secure way of logging into online accounts.

“Passkeys don’t need to be memorized, there’s no such thing as a ‘weak’ passkey, and they can’t be stolen in a data breach,” it said.

“These passwordless login credentials also speed up the process of signing in to your online accounts.”

However, passkeys are only available for sites and platforms that have rolled out support for them.

1Password has a directory of platforms where passkeys can already be used, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and PayPal.

1Password first hinted at passkey support in November 2022 and confirmed that it would be available from spring in the US in 2023 — between March and May — so its launch is a bit late.

Support will include a passkey that is needed to unlock 1Password itself.

“For passkeys to be the way forward, it’s not enough for them to replace some of your passwords,” 1Password’s chief product officer, Steve Won, said.

“They have to be able to replace all passwords — including the one you use to unlock 1Password.”