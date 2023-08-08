Cyberattack steals data by hearing you type

British cybersecurity researchers have published a study revealing a hypothetical cyberattack that could steal your personal data just by hearing you type.

The method leverages a deep-learning-based algorithm that analyses sounds produced by keystrokes to figure out what the person is typing.

Their testing found that the cyberattack could accurately decode keystrokes 95% of the time when analysed through a smartphone microphone.

It was accurate 93% of the time when decoding over a Zoom call.

“This paper presents a practical implementation of a state-of-the-art deep learning model in order to classify laptop keystrokes, using a smartphone-integrated microphone,” the paper reads.

“When trained on keystrokes recorded by a nearby phone, the classifier achieved an accuracy of 95%, the highest accuracy seen without the use of a language model.”

The algorithm then analyses the audio recording and translates into readable text.

“Our results prove the practicality of these side channel attacks via off-the-shelf equipment and algorithms,” the researchers said.

The team listed several mitigation techniques to protect users against similar attacks, with the first being a simple change of typing style.

It noted that when touch typing — typing without looking at the keyboard — was used, keystroke recognition accuracy dropped to 40%.

Another mitigation technique is the use of randomised passwords using multiple cases.

“Passwords containing full words may be at greater risk of attack,” they said.

Regarding potential attacks over video-conferencing platforms like Zoom, the team recommends that users play sounds from a speaker close to the microphone or “mixing sounds into the transmitted audio locally”.