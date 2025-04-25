MTN hacked

MTN Group has notified customers that it suffered a data breach that exposed the private data of some people in certain markets.

“An unknown third-party has claimed to have accessed data linked to parts of our systems,” MTN said.

“At this stage we do not have any information to suggest that customers’ accounts and wallets have been directly compromised.”

MTN assure that its core network, billing systems, and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational.

The company said it immediately activated its cybersecurity response processes, including informing the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

“We also informed the relevant country authorities and will continue to update them on an ongoing basis while working closely with them and law enforcement agencies in supporting their investigations,” said MTN.

“We are in the process of notifying affected customers in compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations.”

MTN did not provide details about which types of customers and which markets were affected, but provided general cyber defence advice:

To mitigate any fraudulent consequences, a fraud alert can be placed on an individual’s credit report at any of the major credit bureaus.

Keep MTN, MoMo and banking apps and devices updated.

Use strong, unique passwords for accounts and change them regularly.

Be cautious of unexpected messages and do not click on suspicious links.

Do not disclose information such as passwords, PINs and OTP when asked to do so by phone, text message or email.

Where multifactor authentication is available, it should be activated.

“The privacy of information is our top priority and MTN remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of our systems and the trust placed in us by our customers and other stakeholders,” MTN said.

“We will continue to contain and manage this matter carefully.”