Exploding Galaxy Note 7 probe released “soon” – Samsung

Samsung Electronics America president Tim Baxter opened the company’s press event at CES in Las Vegas by promising that the results of an investigation into the Galaxy Note 7 would be released “soon”.

Baxter said that it has been a challenging year for Samsung, but assured that they are working to find out what happened, and to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Following the launch of the Note 7 in August 2016, buyers started reporting the the device would suddenly heat up for no reason and explode.

Initial investigations pointed to a defect in the battery from a supplier which was used in certain devices.

Samsung recalled the Note 7 and issued replacements that used a battery from a different supplier that other models of the device were using and appeared to work without issue.

Soon after, people were reporting that their replacement Note 7s were catching fire spontaneously.

Finally, Samsung issued a full recall and stopped selling the device.