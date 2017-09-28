Google Pixel 2 specifications leaked

28 September 2017

Google is set to unveil its new Pixel smartphones next week, and leaks have started to emerge.

The latest information on the devices is the specifications, with a source telling Android Authority the Pixel 2 XL will have an 80-85% screen-to-body ratio and a curved display.

It is said to look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, and will feature an “active edge”.

The devices are also expected to support an eSIM, which lets you switch networks without swapping SIM cards. Google is set to launch the devices on 4 October.

Previous leaks suggest that pricing for each device will be:

  • Pixel 2 64GB – $649
  • Pixel 2 128GB – $749
  • Pixel 2 XL 64GB – $849
  • Pixel 2 XL 128GB – $949

The table below details the leaked specifications to date.

Specifications Pixel 2 Pixel 2 XL
Maker HTC LG
OS Android 8 Android 8
Display 1080p Curved QHD (1,440 x 2,560)
Rear camera OIS with Google imaging chip OIS with Google imaging chip
Storage, internal 64GB / 128GB 64GB / 128GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Battery 2,700mAh 3,520mAh
SIM eSIM eSIM
Durability IP67 IP67
Biometrics Fingerprint Fingerprint

