Google Pixel 2 specifications leaked

Google is set to unveil its new Pixel smartphones next week, and leaks have started to emerge.
The latest information on the devices is the specifications, with a source telling Android Authority the Pixel 2 XL will have an 80-85% screen-to-body ratio and a curved display.
It is said to look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, and will feature an “active edge”.
The devices are also expected to support an eSIM, which lets you switch networks without swapping SIM cards. Google is set to launch the devices on 4 October.
Previous leaks suggest that pricing for each device will be:
- Pixel 2 64GB – $649
- Pixel 2 128GB – $749
- Pixel 2 XL 64GB – $849
- Pixel 2 XL 128GB – $949
The table below details the leaked specifications to date.
|Specifications
|Pixel 2
|Pixel 2 XL
|Maker
|HTC
|LG
|OS
|Android 8
|Android 8
|Display
|1080p
|Curved QHD (1,440 x 2,560)
|Rear camera
|OIS with Google imaging chip
|OIS with Google imaging chip
|Storage, internal
|64GB / 128GB
|64GB / 128GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Battery
|2,700mAh
|3,520mAh
|SIM
|eSIM
|eSIM
|Durability
|IP67
|IP67
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint
|Fingerprint
