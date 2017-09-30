iPhone 8 Plus “split open” while charging – Report

A Taiwanese iPhone 8 Plus owner has claimed her device split open while charging, according to 9to5Mac.

The device was being charged with the Apple-supplied cable and adapter, and was a 64GB Gold iPhone 8 Plus.

“[She] placed her phone on charge. After three minutes, she reported seeing the front panel bulge, and eventually lift completely from the device,” stated the report.

A Japanese iPhone 8 owner is also reported to have suffered a similar issue this week. Apple is reportedly aware of both incidents.