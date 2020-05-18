Microsoft foldable smartphone specifications leaked

Windows Central has published what it claims are the specifications for Microsoft’s upcoming dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone.

Microsoft previously announced that the Surface Duo will use two 5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 displays which will expand into a single 8.3-inch display when unfolded.

It also confirmed that the Surface Duo will run Android, rather than Microsoft’s own mobile operating system.

“This product brings together the absolute best of Microsoft, and we’re partnering with Google to bring the absolute best of Android in one product,” said Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay.

However, while Microsoft did not provide any core specifications for this smartphone, alleged specifications for the device have now been leaked.

Leaked specifications

Sources told Windows Central the Surface Duo will ship with a Snapdragon 855 processor.

According to the report, the most likely reason that Microsoft is using this processor and not the latest Snapdragon 865 is that the latter chipset requires smartphone makers to include an additional dedicated 5G chip – something that Microsoft would not have been aware of when designing the smartphone last year.

The leaks also claim that the Surface Duo will offer 6GB RAM and will come in 64GB and 256GB storage options but will not offer support for expandable storage.

Windows Central also claims that the Surface Duo will use a single 11MP camera sensor for front and rear photography.

The report also claims that the Surface Duo will ship with a 3,460mAh battery, which will reportedly ensure that the Surface Duo can last a full day; however, it is notably smaller than the batteries used on other popular foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Fold.

The Surface Duo will also reportedly include a single USB-C slot, a nanoSIM slot, and fingerprint biometric security.

It will reportedly ship with Android 10 but will upgrade to Android 11 soon after launch.

The apps preinstalled on the Surface Duo will make full use of the dual-display system, said Windows Central, but it will be up to third-party Android app developers to ensure that their apps do the same.

The leaked specifications of the Microsoft Surface Duo are shown below.

Microsoft Surface Duo