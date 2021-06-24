Apple will release cheaper big screen iPhone – Report

Apple plans to release a more affordable large-screen iPhone model in 2022, trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors.

9to5Mac reported that, according to Kuo’s information, Apple will stick to four models for its annual flagship launch in the second half of 2022. This will once again consist of two high-end and two low-end offerings.

However, this time around it will also have a 6.7-inch option for its cheaper configuration, instead of just in the Pro category.

The 2022 iPhone line-up could therefore look like this:

6.1-inch iPhone

6.7-inch iPhone Max

6.1-inch iPhone

6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max

Apple is targeting a price of $900 for this large-screen model — the halfway mark between the launch prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

This is also $200 cheaper than the price tag of the latest big option, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition, Kuo repeated previous claims that the 2022 range will feature under-display fingerprint readers and a wide camera with 48MP resolution.

Big screens winning

Offering a more affordable large-screen model would make sense based on customers’ spending trends on the iPhone 12 over the last few months.

Apple’s small-screen entry in its latest flagship lineup, the iPhone 12 Mini, recorded lacklustre sales compared to its bigger brothers.

Its performance has been so bad that market research firm TrendForce recently reported that Apple has completely halted production of the model, cutting its lifecycle short.

Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Handset Model Tracker report showed that it was the only iPhone 12 model that did not feature in the top 10 smartphone models sold in the world in the first quarter of 2021.

In fact, it was beaten by 2019’s iPhone 11, which was the fourth-best selling smartphone of the period.

Despite its big price tag, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max was second only to the iPhone 12.

It outsold the more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, which offers all of the same specifications, aside from the larger screen and battery.

Combining the affordability of the standard iPhone with the large screen and longer battery life of a Max model could bolster Apple’s sales.

Mobile network operators in South Africa have previously also reported they experienced big demand for the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.