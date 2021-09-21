Google Pixel foldable could launch in 2021

21 September 2021

Google’s first foldable smartphone could launch towards the end of 2021, according to a leak from Evan Blass on Twitter.

He said the foldable device is codenamed “Passport” and that the tech giant has been working on the smartphone for more than two years.

According to a leak from David Naranjo, Senior Director of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the foldable Pixel device is also speculated to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED display.

Naranjo’s post also indicated that the device may launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and that the Pixel 6 Pro would be also be released in the same time frame.

According to a 9to5Google report, details of the foldable Pixel have also been appearing in versions of the Android 12 Beta.

Mario Queiroz, Lead of Pixel phones development at Google, told Cnet that the company had started working on foldable displays in 2019.

Google also provides support for foldable displays in Android 10 that has benefited companies such as Samsung in the development of their foldable smartphones.

