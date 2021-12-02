Google rolls out Android digital car key

Google is rolling out its digital car key feature to the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S21, though it is currently limited to compatible BMWs.

The company announced several new features and improvements on Android 12, with an update rolling out on Google Pixel devices and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

New features include the digital car key feature, Google’s Family Bell, and improvements to Android Auto and app permissions.

Google originally announced that it was working on its digital car key feature in May 2021 and Samsung began testing support for the system in October.

At the time, it was only available in South Korea on the Genesis GV60 all-electric car.

As part of the update, Google released its Family Bell feature, which the company says “helps you and your family stay on track with your daily schedules, wherever you may be”.

“Whether you set up Family Bell on your Android phone, home speaker or smart display, bells and notifications will alert you and your family when it’s time for important moments throughout the day,” Google said.

The company also improved Android Auto, with smart reply options to respond to messages received while driving and an always-on play button to control music easily.

Android Auto will also be able to launch automatically when your device is connected to a compatible vehicle.

Google is also working on a voice search for music through Android Auto.

“Coming soon, you’ll be able to use your voice to search for music faster in your media apps on Android Auto,” it said.

“Just tap the new search icon and say your favourite artist or song for easy listening.”

Google added a permissions auto-reset feature, which will automatically disable runtime permissions for downloaded apps that haven’t been used for some time.