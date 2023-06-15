WhatsApp getting multi-account feature

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to jump between multiple accounts on one device while using the same app, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication spotted the feature in the WhatsApp Business Beta for Android 2.23.13.5.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot that shows a menu for switching between accounts within the Settings page of the Android mobile app.

It is unclear how many accounts WhatsApp intends to allow users to add to the same device, although the screenshots suggest it will be a minimum of three.

Users with more than one phone number — one perhaps for personal use and another for business — could find the ability to use the same device and app for multiple accounts useful.

“This separation ensures that users can maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need of using parallel apps,” WABetaInfo reported.

The publication said although the business app was the first to show the feature, there was no evidence to suggest it would not become available on WhatsApp for personal users.

The feature is currently under development and will only be released to beta testers in a future update before it is expected to roll out to general users.

The screenshot below shows the multi-account menu on the Settings page of a smartphone running WhatsApp Business Beta for Android 2.23.13.5.

WhatsApp’s main chat app rival — Telegram — already offers the ability to add up to three accounts with different numbers on the same app and phone.

The app also allows quick switching between these accounts using its side menu.

It is currently possible to use multiple accounts on WhatsApp on one device, but this requires having more than one instance of the app installed.

Many Android-based manufacturers offer a dual apps or app cloning setting that supports this.

Aside from WhatsApp, it enables using multiple accounts on other apps that might not have built-in multi-account support.

The feature’s exact name will differ from one manufacturer to the next, as shown below:

Samsung — Dual Messenger

Xiaomi — Dual Apps

Huawei — App Twin

Oppo — App Cloner

Vivo — App Clone

A more elaborate workaround is necessary for devices that don’t support dual apps or app cloning — like Google’s Pixel smartphones or Apple’s iPhones.

Using two accounts on one of these devices requires downloading the WhatsApp Business app, on which a second number can be registered.

Fortunately, users are not required to pay for a business account and can simply select the “Not a business” option as their category when first registering the number.

XDA Developers reports that a built-in dual apps feature could be on its way to Pixel devices, as the Android 14 developer preview has a Cloned Apps feature in the settings page.

