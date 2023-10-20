WhatsApp adding self-destructing voice notes

WhatsApp has added the ability to send single-listen voice notes to the beta versions of its mobile apps, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication said the popular chat app has started rolling the feature out to some users in WhatsApp betas for Android 2.23.21.15 and 2.23.22.4, as well as the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.73.

It is gradually being expanded to more beta testers over the coming days.

Those who already have it will see the same “View Once” 1-button icon that appears for sending single-view images and videos shown next to the waveform.

When this button is triggered, the voice note sent to the recipient can only be played back once before self-destruction. They will also be unable to export, forward, save, or record the voice note.

The sender cannot play back the message at all.

Effectively, it will work like delayed walkie-talkie communication, with the primary difference being that the recipient can choose when they want to listen to the message.

The feature will add an extra layer of privacy to WhatsApp messages, making it even more difficult for malicious parties or phone thieves to listen to your voice notes, which might contain sensitive personal information.

It is unclear when the self-destructing voice notes will be available to general WhatsApp users, although WhatsApp typically tests new features for a few weeks before an official rollout.

The screenshots below from WABetaInfo show what recording a voice note with the “View Once” button looks like in the beta WhatsApp mobile apps.

