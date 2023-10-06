WhatsApp adding secret code feature

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to protect their locked chats with a custom password, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication spotted a “Secret code” option in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update.

Turning this setting on will reportedly let users create their own password for accessing locked chats instead of their phone’s PIN or biometric authentication.

WhatsApp launched the “Chat Lock” feature in May 2023 to provide an additional layer of protection for users’ sensitive chats.

It also hides notifications for messages and media shared in those discussions.

At the launch of Chat Lock, WhatsApp said that it was adding more options for the feature “over the next few months”, including the ability to create a custom password to access the locked chats folder and locking for companion devices.

Having two different authentication systems for a user’s phone and locked chats will give users more advanced control over what someone close to them can access on their device.

It could also enhance security against malicious users who learn the user’s device PIN.

It is unclear when WhatsApp plans to make the Secret Code feature available to beta users, who are generally the first to test new functions before a general rollout.

The screenshot below shows the unactivated Secret Code feature in the latest WhatsApp Android beta.