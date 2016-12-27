Apple releases first artificial intelligence paper

Apple has published its first artificial intelligence research paper, which is focussed on computer vision technology.

According to a report by Forbes, the paper deals with the problem of teaching AI to identify objects using simulated images.

Apple said the technique it uses is called Simulated+Unsupervised learning, where “the realism of a simulated image is boosted”.

“The Apple researchers use a modified version of a new machine learning technique called Generative Adversarial Networks, which pits two neural networks against each other and has been used to generate photorealistic images,” stated Forbes.

The paper’s lead author is Apple researcher Ashish Shrivastava, who holds a PhD in computer vision.