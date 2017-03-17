Time to die, Windows Vista

Windows Vista will reach end of support on 11 April 2017, with Microsoft ending security updates, non-security hotfixes, assisted support options, and online technical content updates.

“Microsoft has provided support for Windows Vista for the past 10 years, but the time has come for us to invest our resources towards more recent technologies,” said Microsoft.

The company said those who continue to use the operating system may become vulnerable to security risks and viruses.

“Internet Explorer 9 is no longer supported, so if your Windows Vista PC is connected to the Internet and you use Internet Explorer 9 to surf the web, you might be exposing your PC to additional threats.”

Microsoft has also stopped providing Microsoft Security Essentials for download on Windows Vista.

Microsoft advised Vista users to upgrade to Windows 10.

