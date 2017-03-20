Chrome gets faster 3D rendering with WebGL 2.0

Chrome 56 now has support for WebGL 2.0, a major upgrade to the API which unlocks new graphics features and advanced rendering techniques.

WebGL 2.0 is currently available for Chrome users with modern graphics hardware on Windows, macOS, and Linux – and is coming soon to Android.

WebGL 2.0 makes it easier to build 3D web applications, with faster real-time rendering, new textures and shaders, and reduced video memory consumption.

Techniques including deferred shading, tone mapping, volumetric effects, and particle effects can now be efficiently implemented.

This also brings WebGL up to feature parity with OpenGL ES 3.0, a graphics platform used in mobile games.

