How to get the Windows 10 Creators Update now

Microsoft’s Windows 10 Creators Update will roll out on 11 April, but those who want to access it early can do so.

Windows 10 users can download the Windows 10 Update Assistant and use it to install Build 15063 of the Windows 10 Insiders Build.

This is set to become the official Windows 10 Creators Update next week, stated Bleeping Computer.

The report warned that major Windows releases are known for suffering from technical issues at launch, so “don’t be surprised if you run into a blue screen”.

The Creators update includes multiple new features, including Paint 3D.

Now read: More Internet users on Android than on Windows