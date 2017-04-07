AMD improves Ryzen CPU performance on Windows 10

AMD has released a solution for reduced Ryzen processor performance on Windows 10.

Ryzen processors previously delivered reduced performance when used in conjunction with the Windows 10 Balanced power plan.

AMD said users experiencing this issue should switch to a High Performance power plan while the company worked on a resolution.

AMD has now released a fix to improve performance for Windows 10 users using a Balanced power plan.

Ryzen owners can download the Ryzen power plan from AMD’s website, and the power plan will appear under Windows 10 power settings after installation.

AMD said it intends to roll out the final power plan into the chipset drivers for Ryzen processors, automatically setting it as the default Windows 10 power plan for Ryzen users.