Mark Shuttleworth “disgusted with the hate”

Canonical Founder Mark Shuttleworth has hit out at critics of free software, saying he is disgusted with the hate for Mir.

Mir is a computer display server for the Linux operating system that is under development by Canonical.

Responding to a question about the future of Mir, Shuttleworth said they have lots of IoT projects with Mir as a compositor – so the code continues to receive investment.

“It’s a very fast, clean, and powerful graphics composition engine, and smart people love it for that,” he said.

Mir has received criticism from various people, including Linux kernel developer Matthew Garrett, about its choice of licensing.

Mir contributors are required to sign an agreement that “grants Canonical the right to relicense your contribution under their choice of licence”.

Shuttleworth hit back at critics of the free software, saying the “whole Mir hate-fest boggled my mind – it’s free software that does something invisible really well”.

“It became a political topic as irrational as climate change or gun control, where being on one side or the other was a sign of tribal allegiance.”

“We have a problem in the community when people choose to hate free software instead of loving that someone cares enough to take their life’s work and make it freely available.”

Shuttleworth thinks “many members of the free software community are just deeply anti-social types who love to hate on whatever is mainstream”.

“When Windows was mainstream, they hated on it. Rationally, Windows does many things well and deserves respect for those,” said Shuttleworth.

“And when Canonical went mainstream, it became the focus of irrational hatred too.”

“The very same muppets would write about how terrible it was that iOS/Android had no competition, and then how terrible it was that Canonical was investing in (free software) compositing and convergence. F*ck that sh*t.”