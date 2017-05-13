Apple iTunes coming to the Windows Store

Microsoft said it is working with Apple to get iTunes listed in the Windows Store.

The announcement that the iTunes desktop app is coming to the Windows Store before the end of 2017 was a suprise to many.

“Windows users will get the complete iTunes experience, including Apple Music and the iTunes Store,” said Microsoft.

Users will also get support for iPhone and other Apple devices on Windows 10 and Windows 10 S PCs.

The iTunes desktop app is one of the most searched for applications in the Windows Store, it noted.