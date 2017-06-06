Add and edit contacts from Outlook on iOS and Android

Microsoft has added one of the most requested features for its Outlook app on iOS and Android – the ability to add and edit contacts.

The company has also redesigned the contact card to show more details – including latest conversations and shared files – and enabled easier calling and messaging with contacts.

“With our latest update, you can now add and edit contacts for Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts, with support for Google contacts coming soon,” said Microsoft.

Users can also add a new contact from a message or event by tapping the name of a person.

“You can also use the search bar in the People tab to find and add contacts from your company directory.”

Once you’ve added a contact, you can edit their information. Any changes made will be synced and available across all versions of Outlook.

