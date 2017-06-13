Gboard recognizes the emoji you draw

Google has updated its Gboard for Android, which “brings new ways to get creative and cut down text time”.

In the emoji search box, users can now tap the emoji handwriting icon to draw emoji.

“Your drawing will automatically be recognized and show results for your favourite emoji,” said Google.

To help users to type faster, Gboard now also includes phrase suggestions to predict what they plan to type next.

For example, typing “looking forward” sees Gboard suggest “to seeing” or “to it” as you type. “This is supported in English today and will be rolling out to more languages soon.”

Keyboard searching is also enhanced, and now offers multiple results for users to browse through.