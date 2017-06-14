Firefox 54 brings massive performance improvements

Mozilla has launched the latest version of its Firefox browser, which adds support for multiple processes.

Firefox 54 brings a live implementation of multi-process support, making it the first Firefox release to use multiple system processes for web page content.

Firefox 54 allows up to four system processes to run web content across open tabs.

This improves performance by separating tabs into independent processes and using hardware more efficiently.

According to a Mozilla blog post, Firefox 54 improves performance across all devices, especially on systems with limited memory.

Mozilla tested its updated browser’s memory usage against Google Chrome and Edge, and found that its new features resulted in improved memory usage in relation to the other browsers.