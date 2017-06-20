Outlook 2016 for Mac adding requested features

Outlook for Mac is adding several highly-requested features for Office 365 customers.

This includes the ability to send an email at the time of your choice and request delivery notifications and read receipts.

The new features include:

Send your emails when you want – Schedule mails to be sent automatically at a certain time.

– Schedule mails to be sent automatically at a certain time. Use read and delivery receipts – Outlook for Mac now supports both read and delivery receipts.

– Outlook for Mac now supports both read and delivery receipts. Email templates – Helpful for sending messages that include information that infrequently changes.

– Helpful for sending messages that include information that infrequently changes. Create calendar events and tasks from emails – Drag and drop emails directly to your calendar to reserve that time.

– Drag and drop emails directly to your calendar to reserve that time. Better account set-up – Microsoft has simplified the Add Account experience in Outlook for Mac.

The Send Later feature is available to Office Insider Fast users today, and will be available to all Office 365 subscribers in July.

The remaining features are now available to all Office 365 subscribers.

