Chrome 61 released

Google has released Chrome 61 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as Chrome 61 for Android – which will be available on Google Play in the coming weeks.

The latest Chrome brings 22 security updates, improved functionality, bug fixes, and three APIs to assist developers to improve their apps.

Several enhancements include the payment request API for Chrome desktop, the web share API, and WebUSB.

Chrome 61 for Android contains performance and stability fixes, as well as new features, said Google.

The new features include translating pages with a more compact and intuitive toolbar, and picking images to post online with an improved image picker.

