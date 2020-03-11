Leaked code reveals new features coming in iOS 14

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 operating systems will include improved mouse cursor support, gesture controls, and a new home screen layout.

This is according to leaked code seen by 9to5Mac, which said the next version of Apple’s iPhone operating system will offer more intuitive ways to interact with the software and find applications.

iOS 14 will reportedly include a dedicated page which will show all of the applications installed on your device in a list view.

This page will also offer a number of sorting and filtering tools, as well as Siri-powered smart suggestions which will offer you quick access to applications based on your historical behaviour at that time of day or your location.

9to5Mac also reported that iOS 14 will include new gesture controls, such as tapping with two fingers to right-click.

These new gestures will also include a tracked gesture that will allow users to switch instantly between applications.

According to the report, new mouse pointer features will also be included with the operating system to enable a more Mac-like experience on iPad.

New Smart Keyboard

The tracked gesture and mouse pointer improvements are reportedly designed for Apple’s new Smart Keyboard with Trackpad, which is set to launch in early 2020 for Apple’s iPad Pro.

This keyboard, and the improvements coming with iPadOS 14 to support the new hardware, will deliver a more laptop-like experience for iPad users.

This can be seen in the tablet’s upgraded hardware in recent years, as Apple loaded the 2018 iPad Pro with a processor which boasted performance comparable to certain MacBooks.

Additionally, the company changed the iPad Pro’s port from Lightning to USB-C – a standard which is becoming more common in computer peripherals.

In addition to the reveal of the new iPad Pro, Apple is expected to launch its next smartphone in March.

Reports have indicated that the device will be called either the iPhone SE2, iPhone 9, or simply the iPhone.

Apple usually launches new versions of its operating system in September, which means that iOS 14 will likely launch then.

