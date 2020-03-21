Microsoft showcases updated Windows 10 design

Microsoft has teased a number of new features coming to the reworked interface of Windows 10.

In a video posted to Instagram, it delves into a number of current and upcoming features.

One of the big changes shown is a reduced emphasis on the Start Menu’s Live Tiles, which the company previewed during a Windows Insider webcast in early March.

The video shows how the tiles will be converted to new standard icons with backgrounds that adapt to the chosen colour theme or your wallpaper, instead of their current brightly-coloured frames.

Accessibility options

In addition to the Live Tile revamp, several new accessibility settings are displayed, including the ability to scale size and select from a wide range of colours for the mouse pointer.

Other features include a new built-in snipping tool and enhanced support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Additionally, the video shows how a user can snap various program windows to the border of the screen for improved multi-tasking.

In the last part of the video, Microsoft noted that Windows 10 is supported on Intel, AMD, and ARM-based systems.

The last chip is what is used in its Surface Pro X 2-in-1 convertible laptop and according to recent reports, is expected to be available in new devices releasing in the first half of 2021.

Over 1 billion devices use Windows 10

The video comes as Microsoft celebrates surpassing 1 billion devices that use Windows 10.

Microsoft originally aimed to have 1 billion systems running Windows 10 after about two or three years from its release in 2015.

A year after its launch, however, Microsoft backtracked on this target, as the failure of Windows 10 Mobile became evident.