New features coming to WhatsApp

WABetaInfo has detailed new features available in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android.

The features were added in beta version 2.20.117 and are currently under development.

Although these are not yet available in commercial versions of the app, beta features give an indication of what can be expected in official future updates.

Advanced Search

WhatsApp currently allows users to find the content of chats by using a simple search tool which can be accessed by tapping the search box in the top right corner of the app.

Additionally, from the three-dot menu within individual or group chats users can select the media, documents, and links option to find files or links within those conversations.

A new Advanced Search Mode is currently under development and should make it easier to locate data among all your chats with refined search capabilities.

It allows the user to search for particular types of data according to several filters. Users can filter data by photos, videos, audio, GIFs, documents, or links.

The pictures below show what the features currently looks like.

Protect backup

Another upcoming feature which WABetaInfo previously reported on was the ability to add password protection to Google Drive backups of your WhatsApp chat history.

In the latest update, WhatsApp added the field where users can type in their password.

It should be noted that this password is not saved in WhatsApp or Facebook’s servers and that there will be no way to recover this chat history if the password is lost, WABetaInfo said.

It is not yet known when these features will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

New Auto-Download rules

In addition to these features, WhatsApp is adding a new rule for automatic media downloads in future updates.

WhatsApp will now no longer automatically download frequently forwarded images, videos, documents, and voice messages by default.

WhatsApp users can configure their auto-download settings themselves under the data and storage usage section of the app’s settings menu.

This currently allows users to select which types of media are automatically downloaded while using mobile data, Wi-Fi, or roaming.