New WhatsApp features for iPhone

The latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS features a number of changes, including an overhauled context menu and a temporary change to Share Sheet integration.

WABetaInfo has outlined the major changes coming in the next App Store update for WhatsApp – version 2.20.50.

The biggest change in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 13 is the integration of the new Context Menu for chats and groups, which replaces the app’s custom context menu used in previous versions.

The Share Sheet integration implemented in previous updates has been temporarily disabled within the messaging app, as it reportedly contained an issue which caused the Share Sheet to crash.

WhatsApp is investigating this problem and will add the feature back in once it has been resolved, WABetaInfo said.

Below is a screenshot of the new Context Menu for WhatsApp chats, courtesy of WABetaInfo.

New Android features

WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features for the Android version of its messaging app.

A beta update issued last week included a new advanced search tool with support for filtering by data type across all chats.

WhatsApp currently allows users to find the content of chats by using a simple search tool which can be accessed by tapping the search box in the top right corner of the app.

The advanced search tool will reportedly make it easier to locate data among all your chats with refined search capabilities.

The Android version of WhatsApp is also getting support for password-protected Google Drive backups, with the latest update adding a field where users can enter their password.

In addition to these features, WhatsApp is adding a new rule for automatic media downloads in future updates.

WhatsApp will now no longer automatically download frequently forwarded images, videos, documents, and voice messages by default.

WhatsApp users can configure their auto-download settings themselves under the data and storage usage section of the app’s settings menu.

