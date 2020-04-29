WhatsApp working on new multi-device feature

The latest Android beta update for WhatsApp includes new data which shows that the company is working on support for simultaneous logins across different devices.

This is according to a report by WABetaInfo, which inspected the latest beta update for the messaging app and found a new reference to the multi-device feature.

The Android beta now includes the main registration screen which will appear when users try to log in to the same account on another device once the feature is launched.

This registration screen advises the user to connect to a Wi-Fi connection, although it is currently unclear whether this warning is displayed due to the need for a large file download to use the same account on a different device.

“Without Wi-Fi, logging in may be slow, and may use a large amount of your data plan,” the warning screen states.

WABetaInfo speculated that this advisory may be shown due to the need to transfer the chat history from your main device to the one you are using simultaneously.

Once the multi-device feature becomes available, users will reportedly be able to receive incoming messages across all of the devices they are logged in to, and all actions (such as archiving chats, deleting messages, etc.) will be synced across devices.

WhatsApp updates

WhatsApp has continued to roll out updates over the past few months, with the most recent changes related to the needs of users who are self-isolating or locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 28 April, WhatsApp launched a large update for its video call feature, allowing up to 8 participants to engage in a call at once.

This is a twofold increase compared to the previous limit of four participants in a video call.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that many of us are isolated from friends and family. As a result, we see that people all over the world are turning to voice and video calling on WhatsApp more than ever before,” said WhatsApp.

“Group calling has been particularly useful and our users have asked to connect with more people at once.”

To access the new, higher participant limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iOS or Android, said the company.

Below is a screenshot of the new multi-device registration advisory included in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, courtesy of WABetaInfo.