Windows 10 is losing users to macOS

Windows 10 lost desktop operating system market share in April 2020, according to data from NetMarketShare.

Windows 10 remains the dominant desktop operating system, boasting 56.08% of the total operating system market share.

However, this is down from 57.34% in March – a loss of over 1% of the market.

Big growth for Windows alternatives

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this decline was Apple’s latest desktop operating system, macOS X 10.15, which increased from 3.41% in March to 4.15% in April.

There has been no change in the market share of macOS X 10.14, while macOS X 10.13 has increased from 1.41% to 1.52% over the past month.

This shows that there has been a general increase in macOS users over the past month.

Popular Linux distro Ubuntu has also seen a significant increase over the past few months.

It now boasts 1.89% market share – over double the 0.81% it had in January, and significantly higher than the 1.18% it had last month.

Non-Ubuntu Linux distros have decreased their market share, however, falling below 1%.

Older Windows operating systems

Windows 7 continues to decline but still boasts over a quarter of all desktop operating market share.

This is concerning, as Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft except through its paid essential security updates package.

“While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware,” Microsoft has warned users.

“Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10.”

Despite this, 25.59% of desktop and laptop users still run Windows 7 on their computers.

In contrast, Windows 8.1 only boasts 3.28% market share – a fraction of the market share of the older Windows 7 – even though it still receives security updates.

Windows XP continues to maintain a market share of over 1% – which means it has a larger market share than all non-Ubuntu Linux distros combined.