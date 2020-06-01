Windows 10 continues to dominate Windows 7

Windows 10 has continued its rise as the dominant desktop operating system in the world.

Following a decline in market share in April, May market share statistics from NetMarketShare show that Windows 10 not only reversed this downward trend, but it now boasts more of the market than it did before last month’s blip.

Windows 7, which is the second most popular operating system in the world, continued its descent, with its market share slipping below the 25% mark.

This is a good sign for system security, as Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft except for those who pay for essential security updates.

This means that those who are still using Windows 7 on their computers without paying for essential security updates are at high risk of viruses and malware.

“Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10,” Microsoft has said.

MacOS

Apple’s latest MacOS operating system, MacOS X 10.15, continues to increase its market share and solidify its position as the third most popular desktop operating system.

MacOS X 10.15 has increased from 4.15% market share in April to 4.27% in May.

In contrast, older versions of MacOS are losing market share – which makes sense as more Apple computer users upgrade to the latest version of the operating system.

MacOS X 10.14 is down from 2.62% to 2.54%, MacOS X 10.13 is down from 1.52% to 1.48%

The other operating systems

Linux operating systems have shown growth in May, with both Ubuntu and Linux overall increasing their market share.

Ubuntu, which saw an exponential rise last month, increased its market share to 2% in May – up from 1.89% in April.

Other Linux distros also increased slightly in market share – from last month’s 0.97% market share to 1% this month.