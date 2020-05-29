Big problems with the latest Windows 10 update

The May 2020 update for Windows 10, which was released yesterday, already has 10 known issues – each of which Microsoft has detailed on its website.

All of these issues are specific to certain user groups, meaning that not all Windows 10 users will be affected by any of these problems.

For each of these issues, Microsoft has applied compatibility holds on affected Windows 10 devices, with the exception of the issue affecting IME Mode (issue 5 as listed below).

“Note: We recommend that you do not attempt to manually update using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool until this issue has been resolved,” Microsoft said at the end of each issue explanation.

Issues

The 10 issues identified by Microsoft are as follows:

Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU – “Enabling VRR on affected devices will not enable the VRR for games using Direct X 9.” Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device – “Realtek and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with certain versions of drivers for Realtek Bluetooth radios and the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.” Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers – “The affected driver will be named Conexant ISST Audio or Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have file name uci64a96.dll through uci64a231.dll and a file version lower than 7.231.3.0.” Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers – “Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have versions 8.65.47.53, 8.65.56.51, or 8.66.0.0 through 8.66.89.00 for chdrt64.sys or chdrt32.sys.” Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields – “Some IMEs in the May 2020 Update might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps.” Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock – “Affected Windows 10 devices will have at least one Thunderbolt port, have Kernel DMA Protection enabled and Windows Hypervisor Platform disabled.” Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected – “Affected devices will have more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and might receive errors or unexpected shutdown or restart.” No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable – “Note: GameInput Redistributable might be bundled with apps and games and might be silently installed during the installation of that app or game.” Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present – “Affected file versions are up to 1.8.0.* for aksfridge.sys or up to 1.51.* for aksdf.sys.” Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU) – “Windows 10 devices with affected Nvidia display driver versions might receive a stop error with a blue screen or other issues during or after installing the update.”

New features

However, it isn’t all bad news with the Windows 10 May 2020 update.

The latest version of the world’s most popular PC operating system also brings a variety of new features – including:

Customised virtual desktop names.

New notepad features.

Memory improvements in the Microsoft Edge browser.

Your Phone app features.

New DirectX 12 Ultimate features.

Cloud download option for resetting your PC.

Microsoft said the update would be gradually made available to users based on their Windows 10 version.

“To ensure you continue to have a reliable, productive experience with your Windows 10 devices, we are taking a measured and phased approach to how we offer the May Update, initially limiting availability to those devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909 who seek the update via Windows Update,” said Microsoft.