iOS 14 will allow users to record phone calls – Report

The upcoming version of Apple’s iOS mobile operating system could allow users to record phone calls, according to a report by Chinese website IT Home.

The publication cited a leaked system engineering image which showed that iOS 14 will support call recording for both standard and Facetime calls.

This functionality will reportedly be available within the operating system’s settings menu.

“Turning ON this switch will enable recording of all incoming and outgoing calls on this device,” the feature’s description within the settings menu states.

The report said that before they can use this feature, callers will need to obtain the permission of the person whom they are speaking to and it is forbidden to share your smartphone with others during the call.

“You further agree that you will not allow any other person to use this device while audio logging is enabled,” the disclaimer under the option reads.

According to the report, this functionality may not be available in all regions and may only be supported in countries which allow calls to be recorded.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 mobile operating system is expected to be released in September 2020.

However, a preview build of the operating system is likely to be revealed at the company’s WWDC conference later this month.

iOS 13.5 details

iOS recently rolled out the latest version of its currently-generation mobile operating system – iOS 13.5.

This update brought a number of changes, including a mask-detection feature which allows users who are wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to easily unlock their devices with a password.

iOS 13.5 also added that option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so that video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks.

Amongst a number of other bug fixes, the update addressed issues where video from certain websites does not stream correctly and share sheet suggestions do not load properly.