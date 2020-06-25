New Windows 10 bug causes serious problems

Microsoft has confirmed that the June 2020 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 is causing some users to encounter errors that require a restart.

This follows numerous complaints from users who said they were being forced to restart their computers due to receiving an error message.

The error message reads as follows:

A critical system process, C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe, failed with status code c0000008. The machine must now be restarted.

Microsoft has confirmed the issue and explained that it is due to the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) file failing.

“Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release,” Microsoft said.

Windows has not confirmed whether the issue affects older versions of Windows 10, or only those released in June.

However, while the issue first came to prominence after the June update, a user report from May shows the same error code that users are now encountering.

These computers were on the latest May 2020 Windows 10 patch, the user said.

Printer issues

This is not the first major issue to be discovered in the June 2020 version of Windows 10.

A major issue resulted in many users being unable to use their printers on the new version of Windows 10.

This issue affected printers manufactured by prominent brands such as HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother, and Ricoh.

“After installing KB4557957, certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from the affected printer,” Microsoft confirmed.

“You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from. You might receive an error from the app or the app may close unexpectedly.”

However, Microsoft resolved this issue on 18 June with an additional update.

Now read: New Windows 10 update causes big printer problems