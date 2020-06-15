New Windows 10 update causes big printer problems

A Windows 10 update released on 9 June 2020 has left a number of PC users unable to print.

The cumulative update released last week includes security fixes for various vulnerabilities in the operating system, as well as fixes and changes for a number of Windows 10 features.

These changes have resulted in major problems when connecting to printers manufactured by HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother, and Ricoh.

A note published by Microsoft acknowledges this problem and states that the company is working on an update.

“After installing KB4557957, certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from the affected printer,” Microsoft said.

“You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from. You might receive an error from the app or the app may close unexpectedly.”

The company said this issue may also affect software-based printers such as printing to PDF.

“Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update when more information is available,” the company said.

Users on the Microsoft Answers forums and Reddit all began reporting problems with the update after it was rolled out to their systems.

“Unable to print after installing update KB4560960 and/or KB4561608,” one user complained on the Microsoft Answers forum. “This is happening to every Windows 10 computer in our organization as updates install.”

Users said that uninstalling the latest round of Windows 10 updates resolved the issue.

Windows 10 adoption

The adoption of Windows 10 continues to rise across the world as the number of people using Windows 7 declines.

Following a decline in market share in April, May market share statistics from NetMarketShare show that Windows 10 not only reversed this downward trend, but it now boasts more of the market than it did before last month’s blip.

Windows 7, which is the second most popular operating system in the world, continued its descent, with its market share slipping below the 25% mark.

This is a good sign for system security, as Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft except for those who pay for essential security updates.

This means that those who are still using Windows 7 on their computers without paying for essential security updates are at high risk of viruses and malware.