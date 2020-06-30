Google to shut down old G Suite apps

Google has announced that the old versions of several of its G Suite productivity apps will be discontinued in August.

The company said users must update to the new versions due to changes made to Google’s API and service infrastructure, which are aimed at improving performance and security.

“As a result of these changes, some older versions of G Suite desktop and mobile apps may stop working on August 12, 2020. In particular, versions released prior to December 2018 may be impacted,” Google said.

The change impacts all G Suite customers and users with personal Google accounts.

Google said the following apps will be affected:

Classroom iOS app

Docs Android and iOS apps

Drive Android and iOS apps

Drive File Stream desktop app

Gmail iOS app

Sheets Android and iOS apps

Slides Android and iOS apps

Google asked admins to encourage their users to upgrade their apps.

“If you deploy Drive File Stream to your organization, ensure you’re using the latest version,” the company said.

Google Meet free

G Suite is an alternative to the Microsoft 365 productivity package and also offers a range of applications for word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and cloud data storage.

Prices per month for G Suite start at $4.80 for the Basic option and go up to $25 per month for the Enterprise package.

Google recently made one of the applications that were only available to paying G Suite customers – Meet – free for all Google account users.

The video conferencing app allows you to add up to 100 participants to a video call, with a 60-minute time limit per session.

The move came amid COVID-19-related lockdowns around the world, with many employees forced to work from home.

This resulted in big surges in the use of applications which serve remote working scenarios, including Microsoft Teams and the highly-popular video calling app Zoom.

