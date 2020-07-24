Microsoft Outlook bug deletes user emails

Microsoft has warned that a new bug in the Outlook app for Windows can automatically delete users’ emails.

In a blog post on the issue, the company explained that the bug causes the email client to crash and delete three or more emails.

The issue affects Outlook Version 2006 Build 13.0001.20266 and higher, but only for users who have configured the client with a POP account and enabled the “Download Headers Only” option.

IMAP and Exchange accounts appear not to be affected.

To check which version of Outlook you are running in Windows, open the app and navigate to Outlook > Menu > Office Account > About Outlook.

You can check Event Viewer’s Application and Services Logs for any logs generated by Outlook to see whether your client has been affected by the crash.

The crash will be described as followed:

Faulting application name: OUTLOOK.EXE, version: 16.0.13102.20002, time stamp: 0x5efe7a9e

Faulting module name: ntdll.dll, version: 10.0.19041.207, time stamp: 0xcad89ab4

Exception code: 0xc0000409

Fault offset: 0x000000000008b48f

Faulting process id: 0x5748

Faulting application start time: 0x01d65a1988bf274f

Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16\OUTLOOK.EXE

Faulting module path: C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32

tdll.dll

Workaround

Microsoft said its Outlook team was investigating the issue, but did not provide an ETA for a fix.

It should be noted that the removal of the emails won’t necessarily mean that they can’t be retrieved, as the POP account may allow the emails to be stored on the mail server.

It advised users who are wary of losing emails to use a workaround that allows them to revert their Office productivity to the prior working version.

To go back to previous version of Outlook on Windows, follow these steps: