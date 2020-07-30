Google Chat gets a dark theme

Google has announced that its Chat app will get dark theme support.

The new feature, which will be available on both Android and iOS, does not require any action from users, as it will automatically respect your Android system settings.

“Dark theme is a popular feature that’s frequently requested by users,” said Google.

“It creates a better viewing experience in low-light conditions by reducing brightness.”

Google said that this new feature will roll out over the next two weeks, and will be available to all G Suite customers.

Google’s dark mode push

Google Chat is the latest of several Google apps to get support for dark mode.

The company also recently updated its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android to support its Android dark theme.

As is the case with Google Chat, these apps automatically adjust themselves based on the device’s Android system settings.

However, these can also manually be set to use dark mode independently to the settings used by the Android operating system.

To do this, the user must navigate to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark from within the app.

It is unclear if this is also the case with its Chat app.

Benefits of dark mode

University of Cambridge academic Silas Brown previously highlighted the following benefits of dark modes for users:

Health advantages – Dark mode emits less blue light, which reduces disruptions to your sleep cycle.

Dark mode emits less blue light, which reduces disruptions to your sleep cycle. Using less power – Dark mode uses less power and works better in low-light settings.

Dark mode uses less power and works better in low-light settings. Hiding display flaws – Faulty pixels can be less noticeable using dark mode.

Faulty pixels can be less noticeable using dark mode. Improved design – Some colours stand out better on a dark background, and light text on a dark background needs less margin space than the inverse.

There are also negatives to dark modes, however, including dark mode being harder to use when there is lots of external light, or if the text is small.

