More Google apps get dark mode on Android

Google has announced that its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android will now support dark mode.

“Dark theme will intelligently adjust the product interface and user-generated content in ways that can make it more usable in low-light environments and save battery life,” said Google.

It said these apps will automatically adjust themselves when the Android operating system is set to use its dark theme.

However, users will also be able to turn dark mode on and off manually for each of these individual Google apps.

Google said that the feature began rolling out on Monday 6 July, but it could take over two weeks before it is available on all Android devices.

Since the apps will automatically use dark mode when the Android operating system is also using this feature, no action will be required from users to enable dark mode in this scenario.

However, those who wish to implement dark mode manually for individual apps will need to do so from within these apps.

To do this, the user will need to navigate to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark from within the app.

Users will also be able to preview the document they are currently working on in light mode by navigating to More > View in light theme.

Dark mode for Google.com

Google also recently began testing a dark mode for its search page on Android devices.

According to a report by Softpedia News, dark mode was tested on Google.com for certain Android users who navigated to the web page using the mobile Chrome browser.

This feature was only available under an experimental flag, but would reportedly launch for all mobile users once the testing period was complete.

It is unclear whether this dark mode for the Google Search page will be made available for desktop users too.