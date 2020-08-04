MTN to launch Chenosis API marketplace for developers

MTN has unveiled Chenosis, a pan-African API marketplace that the company states will allow developers and businesses to discover and subscribe to what will become the largest library of open APIs published on the continent.

The company said that Chenosis will include a broad spectrum of API products and services from across the continent such as telecommunications and messaging, e-health, e-government, IoT, fintech, e-commerce, identity, authentication and authorisation, payments and collections, and location.

It will also allow businesses and developers to publish their APIs so that other developers can discover and consume them.

“We have exciting pan-African and international partnerships lined up to publish and monetize their APIs in the marketplace over the coming months,” said MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Charles Molapisi.

“These partnerships will enable Chenosis to become the largest and most diverse developer ecosystem on the African continent. This is one of the ways in which MTN is investing in the emergence of an open African API ecosystem that is powered by African ingenuity and innovation,” Molapisi stated.

Chenosis will provide the tools for publishers to monetise and promote their APIs by creating subscription plans and product bundles that developers and businesses can purchase.

The Chenosis Marketplace portal will also offer dashboards for publishers and consumers to track revenue and credit balances, view consumption analytics, and API performance.

“Chenosis is a separate brand and entity, and will have an arms-length relationship with MTN so that it remains open to all mobile network operators, fintech start-ups, payment service providers, mobile wallet operators, financial service providers, and more,” Molapisi said.

