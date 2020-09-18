Nvidia Broadcast is now available

Nvidia has officially rolled out its new Broadcast application, which allows you to turn your home gaming setup into a professional streaming studio.

The company said it previously introduced an updated Nvidia Encoder with the RTX 20 Series, which offloads work from the CPU to boost framerates in games.

“While these efforts have improved video encoding quality, this is only one piece of delivering a high-quality broadcast — audio quality, camera and room setup are also key to viewers’ enjoyment.”

“With the launch of GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, we’re helping live streamers up their game even further with the new NVIDIA Broadcast app, which is available for download now,” he said.

This software upgrades any room into a home broadcast studio by transforming standard webcams and microphones into smart devices through its AI services.

Nvidia Broadcast offers three AI-powered features:

Noise Removal – Removes background noise from your microphone feed. Can also be used on incoming audio feeds to mute background noise in others’ communications.

– Removes background noise from your microphone feed. Can also be used on incoming audio feeds to mute background noise in others’ communications. Virtual Background – Provides a green-screen effect, removes the background of your webcam feed and replaces it with game footage, another image, or a blur effect.

– Provides a green-screen effect, removes the background of your webcam feed and replaces it with game footage, another image, or a blur effect. Auto Frame – Zooms in on you as you broadcast and uses AI to track your head movements.

More than just game streaming

Nvidia said these features can be used beyond game broadcasting – including video conferencing over Zoom.

“Nvidia Broadcast is a universal plugin that works with most popular live streaming, voice chat and video conferencing apps,” NVidia said.

“It’s supported on any Nvidia GeForce RTX, Titan RTX or Quadro RTX GPU, using their dedicated Tensor Core AI processors to help the app’s AI networks run in real-time, right alongside your games.”

The company said it is releasing the virtual background and auto frame features as beta versions, and it has patched its RTX Voice service with support for Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics cards.

It noted, however, that performance may vary on older GeForce GTX graphics cards.

