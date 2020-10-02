New WhatsApp features coming to iPhone

WhatsApp is working on a number of improvements and features for the iOS 14 version of its messaging app, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

The report stated that the 2.20.100 beta update for WhatsApp includes signs that the following features are coming to the iPhone application:

Search Bar changes

Limited Library support

Mute Always

Catalogue shortcut

Expiring Media

Changes include a larger search bar for chats, as well as the ability to allow WhatsApp access to only photos which you select from your photo library instead of all images.

The latest iOS beta update for WhatsApp also reveals a new option to Mute a chat permanently, instead of only over eight hours or one week.

The catalogue shortcut adds an icon to a company’s catalogue within its business chat if it is configured, allowing potential customers to quickly and easily access a business’s products.

WhatsApp for iOS will also reportedly get the expiring media feature that was recently revealed in a recent WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature allows users to send images, videos, or GIFs which will disappear after they are viewed for the first time.

To send expiring media once this feature is available, users will need to tap the new button when sending media via a chat.

There is no timer to set, as the image will completely disappear after it is viewed.

Currently, the only implementation of this feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS is a button indicating the option to send expiring media.

WABetaInfo noted that these features are still under development and there is no confirmed public release date for this functionality.

